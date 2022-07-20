1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five arrested for setting a building on fire, killing three in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday arrested five more people accused of setting a building afire in which three persons were burnt to death, a senior official said.
With these fresh arrests from Nirala Nagar in Kidwai Nagar, the SIT head DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh said so far 27 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in Delhi.
The SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on May 27, 2019, on the orders of the Supreme Court, has been probing the anti-Sikh riots’ cases for the last three years and efforts are on to nab more suspects, said DIG Singh.
The five arrested men are identified as Anil Kumar Pandey (61), Sriram alias Baggad (65), Mustaqeem (70), Abdul Waheed (61) and Irshad Khan (60), all residents of Kidwai Nagar.
The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) 396 (dacoity with murder) and 436 ((mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), he said. The accused have been sent to jail.
The DIG said the five men had allegedly accompanied dozens of others in a couple of buses to reach Nirala Nagar for setting the property of one Gurudyal Singh on fire in 1984.
Twelve families were residing at Gurudyal’s property as tenants, and during the attack, three people were burnt alive. A rioter, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also shot dead during cross-firing, he added.
“We have been investigating 11 cases after identifying 96 prime suspects by exploring facts from witnesses settled in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. The SIT also found that 23 (people) have already died,” Singh said.
The crackdown against the accused started on June 15 after the SIT held four prime accused from Ghatampur followed by two arrests on June 21 and five more arrests on June 23.
On July 6, the SIT arrested four people, including two brothers, followed by four more arrests the next day. By July 14, 22 people had been taken into custody.
The SIT was formed to re-investigate the cases that had led to 127 casualties in Kanpur, one of the worst-hit cities of the 1984 riots.
Crucial evidence, including blood samples, had been taken about a year ago from a locked house in the city’s Govind Nagar area, which was attacked by a mob during the riots that followed Indira Gandhi’s assassination.
The SIT had entered the house with a forensic team, the DIG said.
The witnesses had narrated the horrific episode and disclosed the identities of those allegedly involved in the killing, he said.
-
Aim to promote technology and innovation in education: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said along with teaching-learning, universities should fulfil their responsibility towards society. The chief minister said that inter-disciplinary research on local problems should be encouraged in universities. Emphasising the need for quality research, the chief minister said that 77.7% of the total population of Uttar Pradesh lives in rural areas. The CM said there is a need to encourage private investment in school education, and the education system should be compatible with the global ecosystem.
-
Traffic snarls in Thane city getting worse in monsoon
A popular observation by several Twitter users from Thane these days is that a person who leaves Thane at breakfast time usually reaches his office in Mumbai by lunch time. This dire situation is all due to the traffic snarls in Thane city, which has increased the travel time between Thane to Mumbai from one-and-a-half hours to up to three hours.
-
Punjab CM lauds police for Op against Moose Wala shooters
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday congratulated the state police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at a village in Amritsar district. He said the Punjab Police has got a major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.
-
Jharkhand: BJP slams Soren govt after woman cop mowed down
The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the Hemant Soren government after a woman sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pick-up van, allegedly smuggling cattle, when the officer, Sandhya Topno tried to stop it for checking near Hulhundu village in Ranchi in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said. Kishore Kaushal, SP, Ranchi, said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Nigaar Khan, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.
-
Madrasa teacher held by NIA in E Champaran
The National Investigation Agency arrested a madrasa teacher from Bihar's East Champaran district late Tuesday evening for Ali's' alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Wednesday. East Champaran's superintendent of police, Dr Kumar Ashish said the teacher, identified as Asghar Ali (in 30s), who was attached with Jamiya Maria Nishwan Madarasa at Kedarnagar in Sikrahana subdivision, was wanted in an old terror case in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).
