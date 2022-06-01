2 constables suspended after photos of them beating up a man go viral
LUCKNOW Two constables were suspended and departmental inquiry was initiated against other cops on Wednesday after a tweet with pictures purportedly showing a man being beaten up by the same team of cops at Bijnor police station in Lucknow went viral on Tuesday.
The man was taken to the police station after the cops had gone to attend a call related to a dispute between two groups. Thereafter, he was allegedly assaulted by the police personnel. Photographs of the injured victim, Subhash Rawat, had gone viral.
“Two constables, Swarn Singh and Arvind Chaudhary, have been suspended after being found involved in the incident. Departmental inquiry has been initiated against five other police personnel of the same team,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (central).
She said the action was taken after preliminary inquiry conducted by ACP, Krishna Nagar, Pawan Gautam, taking note of the viral tweet.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics