2 held in Lucknow for bid on life of ‘rape survivor’ in Ranchi

Two men have been arrested by the UP Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow in connection with the high-profile attempt to murder on an alleged rape survivor in Ranchi last month, police said on Friday.

The woman, who had accused bureaucrats and politicians of sexual exploitation, is battling for life at a Ranchi hospital after suffering two bullet injuries in the attack.

The arrested accused have been identified as Farhan Khan and Mohd Mudassar.

The woman was shot at by three motorcycle-borne assailants outside her house in Ranchi on December 13. The incident had taken place in the presence of an armed police guard provided to her for security after her allegations of sexual harassment.

The FIR for attempt to murder was registered at Argoda police station of Ranchi.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Police had arrested Danish Rizwan, spokesman of Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is allegedly the main conspirator behind the attack.

A police officer said the woman had also accused Danish Rizwan of sexual harassment, following which he hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her.

“Danish Rizwan approached Farhan, whose sister Amreen has been married to him (Danish Rizwan) since 2020, to plan the attack on the woman. Farhan roped in Mudassar and one Umar alias Guddu to execute the crime and made several attempts to eliminate the rape survivor before finally targeting her on December 13. Farhan was driving the motorcycle and Mudassar and Guddu fired at the woman,” said the officer, who was not willing to be named.

The officer said Farhan faces at least 10 criminal cases, including for two sensational murders in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman in Jharkhand had first come into limelight when she had accused the then IPS officer, PS Natarajan, of sexual harassment following which he was terminated from the service in 2012, before getting acquitted in the case in 2013.