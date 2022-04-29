2 more students test positive in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Millennium School in South City will remain closed till May 1 and reopen on May 2 for offline students after thorough sanitisation of the campus, as two students (siblings) tested positive for Covid on Friday.
This is the third school in Lucknow where students tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two students of La Martiniere Girls’ College and one each from DPS (Indira Nagar) and Cathedral Senior Secondary School had tested positive.
Manjula Goswami, head of The Millennium School, said: “Two of our students tested positive. They were not coming to the school since Tuesday (April 26). The school has been shut down till May 1 and will reopen on May 2 for offline students.”
As per government directives, the school is following all Covid protocols and is being sanitised daily, she added.
Following the rise in Covid cases, the state government had made it mandatory for students, teachers and staff of all schools of NCR region -- Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat and Bulandshahr -- and Lucknow to wear masks and take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of infection.
Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla had issued the guidelines for schools after the surge in Covid-19 cases.
