2 poachers held, elephant tusk recovered

Lakhimpur Kheri: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities arrested two poachers on Sunday. They were identified as Vakil Ahmad of Khamaria Koilar village and Govind of Bagiya locality, both under Tikunia kotwali area, DTR officials informed.

The tusk of an elephant 69 cms in length and weighing 4.450 kg was recovered from them.

Field director, DTR Sanjay Kumar Pathak told HT that the two poachers were attempting to smuggle the tusk to some unidentified buyers.

“A case under Sections 39, 48 (A), 49 (B) and 51(1) of Wildlife Protection Act, and section 52 of the Indian forest Act has been lodged against the two accused, who have been sent to jail,” he said.

Pathak informed that a raid was carried out in Palia after a tip-off that the two poachers were attempting to cross over to some location with the tusk.

“A team led by Dudhwa warden Adarsh Kumar and comprising range officers Sobaran Lal, Surendra Kumar, Subhash, Uma Shankar and others intercepted the two poachers on their bike on Palia-Dudhwa road and recovered the tusk of an elephant,” Pathak said.

Elephant is an animal categorized under Schedule one of the Wildlife Protection Act.