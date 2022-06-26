2 poachers held, elephant tusk recovered
Lakhimpur Kheri: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities arrested two poachers on Sunday. They were identified as Vakil Ahmad of Khamaria Koilar village and Govind of Bagiya locality, both under Tikunia kotwali area, DTR officials informed.
The tusk of an elephant 69 cms in length and weighing 4.450 kg was recovered from them.
Field director, DTR Sanjay Kumar Pathak told HT that the two poachers were attempting to smuggle the tusk to some unidentified buyers.
“A case under Sections 39, 48 (A), 49 (B) and 51(1) of Wildlife Protection Act, and section 52 of the Indian forest Act has been lodged against the two accused, who have been sent to jail,” he said.
Pathak informed that a raid was carried out in Palia after a tip-off that the two poachers were attempting to cross over to some location with the tusk.
“A team led by Dudhwa warden Adarsh Kumar and comprising range officers Sobaran Lal, Surendra Kumar, Subhash, Uma Shankar and others intercepted the two poachers on their bike on Palia-Dudhwa road and recovered the tusk of an elephant,” Pathak said.
Elephant is an animal categorized under Schedule one of the Wildlife Protection Act.
City reports five Covid deaths after four months
Mumbai After a gap of over four months, Mumbai reported five Covid deaths on Saturday, the highest since February 7, along with 1,700 fresh infections. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation report, while four of the deceased were over the age 70 with multiple comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, one of them was a 43-year-old female. In June, the city saw 33 deaths and 38,059 Covid cases and currently has 12,727 active cases.
Varanasi: BJP leaders celebrate party’s victory in Azamgarh, Rampur bypolls
Kashi region's Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha workers led by regional general secretary Jaynath Mishra, on Sunday, celebrated the victory of the BJP in by-elections at Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats. BJP workers including Jai Mangal, Sumit Kumar, Monu Singh, Abbas Ahmed, Rakesh Singh, Sonu Yadav and several other workers hurled Gulal at each other and distributed sweets. Mishra said that all-around development will be ensured in Azamgarh.
BHU scientists find new way of identifying asymptomatic patients of Kala-azar
Scientists at Banaras Hindu University have come up with a new reliable and cost-effective way of identifying asymptomatic individuals of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) or Kala-azar, said researchers in a press statement. The work was led by senior research fellow Siddharth Sankar Singh under the guidance of Prof Shyam Sundar, distinguished professor, department of medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Rajiv Kumar, the centre of experimental medicine and surgery (CEMS) at IMS-BHU.
Minister asks varsity panel to expedite Asst Prof appointment, sets Dec deadline
Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday reviewed the ongoing appointment of assistant professors in severely understaffed state universities and asked the Bihar state university service commission(BSUSC) to complete the exercise latest by December 31, 2022, by focusing on subjects having a higher number of vacancies. The commission had become functional in 2019 with the appointment of Dr. Rajvardhan Azad as its first chairman and has completed its three-year term.
Govt sets target of completing 10 lakh units under PMAY(G) by Aug 15
In a bid to complete approved houses for rural poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Grameen) scheme, the state government has set the target of completing 10 lakh houses from its target of 2021-22 and 2020-21 of around 13 lakh houses by August 15 this year by initiating the process to disperse the second installment to selected beneficiaries, officials said.
