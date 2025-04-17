20 U.P. districts face action over poor crackdown on illegal e-rickshaws

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has served show cause notices to 20 districts for underperformance in the ongoing campaign against illegal e-rickshaws, which began across the state on April 1. The action followed a review of the campaign on its 16th day by transport commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh. Letters will be sent to officers of Lalitpur, Hathras, Deoria, Maharajganj, Shamli, Basti, Shravasti etc districts for not performing well. (Sourced)

The month-long drive, being conducted on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is aimed at improving traffic flow and ensuring public safety. “The chief minister had directed the campaign to run from April 1 to 30, to ensure smooth traffic and civil security. In districts where the situation remains weak, officers have been issued notices and asked to respond. At the same time, those maintaining pace and vigilance in the campaign have also been encouraged,” said transport commissioner Brijesh Narayan Singh.

Show cause notices have been sent to transport officers in Amroha, Kasganj, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Sultanpur, Siddharthnagar, Mau, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Badaun, Sambhal, Shravasti, Jhansi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Shamli, Maharajganj, Deoria, Hathras, and Lalitpur. These districts were marked for their slow response and inadequate progress in the crackdown efforts, officials said.

Additional transport commissioner (enforcement) Sanjay Singh, the campaign’s nodal officer, confirmed that concerned officials have been asked to explain the reasons for the lack of effective action.

A separate list includes districts that have recorded better progress under the campaign. These are Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Firozabad, Barabanki, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Bahraich, Chandauli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ghazipur, and Hamirpur.

A department press note said that the transport commissioner’s office is closely monitoring the campaign’s implementation through coordination with district and police administrations.