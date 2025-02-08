2,000 more Naga sadhus to reach Kashi from Mahakumbh today

At least 2,000 Naga sadhus are expected to reach Kashi from the Mahakumbh on Sunday. The arrival of Naga sadhus in Kashi from Prayagraj started from February 7. Commissioner of police (CP) Mohit Agarwal and district magistrate S Rajalingam inspect the route that Naga sadhus will take to reach Kashi. (HT Photo)

Mahamandaleshwars, acharyas and saints of all 13 akharas are gradually arriving in Kashi. Their procession will include elephants, horses and vehicles.

In view of this, the district administration on Saturday completed preparations after holding a meeting with Mahant Hari Giri Ji Maharaj of Juna Akhara. Agarwal and district magistrate S Rajalingam inspected the route through which Naga Sadhu’s procession will enter the city and go to their ashrams and ghats.

The CP said instructions had been passed to make special arrangements for security and traffic management during the arrival, stay and procession of the saints. Route diversions will also be in place.

Upon arrival, Naga sadhus will camp at Kashi ghats across the River Ganga here as well as various ashrams, dharamshalas and math. They will offer prayers to Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath to seek blessings of Baba.

The police chief said a lane will be designated from Chandpur intersection to Kashi Vishwanath temple for sadhus and mahatmas. The entire route will be monitored by drones and police personnel on rooftops.

Along with 1,000 cops, gazetted officers have also been assigned duty on the route.

Meanwhile, Pt Ramnarayan Dwivedi, the general secretary of Kashi Vidwat Parishad and Professor at Department of Vyakaran at faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan, BHU said, by Mahashivratri all Naga ascetics were expected to reach Kashi. After offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, they would go back. “Their visit to Kashi post Mahakumbh is of great spiritual significance,” added Pt Dwivedi.