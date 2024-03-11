 2010 Bareilly riots: Court issues NBW against Maulana Tauqeer Raza - Hindustan Times
2010 Bareilly riots: Court issues NBW against Maulana Tauqeer Raza

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Mar 11, 2024 08:47 PM IST

Non-bailable warrant issued against Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief for avoiding court orders related to 2010 Bareilly riots.

The court of additional district judge (fast track), Bareilly, on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan for avoiding court orders.

Riots broke out in Bareilly during the Juloos-e-Mohammadi in 2010. In the ensuing violence, rioters had set ablaze 20 shops in vegetable market near Qutubkhana Bazaar crossing. (For Representation)
Riots broke out in Bareilly during the Juloos-e-Mohammadi in 2010. In the ensuing violence, rioters had set ablaze 20 shops in vegetable market near Qutubkhana Bazaar crossing. (For Representation)

ADJ Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued the warrant against Tauqeer Raza and ordered the circle officer city (1) to serve the warrant, arrest and present him in the court by March 13.

To note, the court had summoned Tauqeer Raza on Monday accusing him of being the mastermind of the 2010 Bareilly riots. However, despite several attempts, cops could not trace Maulana and his house was found locked.

When the police informed the court on Monday that Maulana could not be located, the court issued the NBW against him. As per the cops, Maulana’s neighbours informed them that he along with his family members was in Delhi.

The case

Riots broke out in Bareilly during the Juloos-e-Mohammadi in 2010. In the ensuing violence, rioters had set ablaze 20 shops in vegetable market near Qutubkhana Bazaar crossing.

During the hearing of the case on March 5, the court had stated that the then senior officers of Bareilly, including divisional commissioner, district magistrate, DIG, inspector general of police and SSP among others, did not include Tauqeer Raza’s name in the chargesheet of the case after riots in 2010 despite sufficient evidence.

The court also directed to send a copy of the order to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for action against these officials.

