2017 GOs on temple fairs: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on Dr Swamy’s plea

The Allahabad high court on Monday fixed January 17, 2025, as the next date of hearing in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy challenging the government orders (GOs) of 2017 whereby the state government had taken control and management of fairs and festival of some temples. The HC will now hear the PIL petition on January 17 next year. (For Representation)

In this regard, a notification was issued on September, 18, 2017, and subsequent government order (GO) dated November, 3, 2017. The above order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas Budhwar when a request was made by the counsel appearing on behalf of Dr Swamy.

In the PIL, it has been stated that these orders are in violation of Article 14 (right to equality), 25 (right of freedom of religion) and 31-A (protection of certain laws from being challenged) of Constitution of India. The petition said the state government arbitrarily, unconstitutionally and illegally has taken away the management and control of temples and its religious functions.

These temples are Lalita Devi Shakti Peeth, Vindhyawasni Shakti Peeth, Maa Pateshwari Peeth, Devipatan , Sakumbhari Mata Mandir, Saharanpur and Naimishyaran, Sitapur. The PIL also prays for a direction to permanently restrain the state government from taking over or to declare the melas and festivals of temples in Uttar Pradesh as government fairs.

These fairs attract lakhs of devotees every year during Navratri. The Uttar Pradesh government has justified its decision to declare these fairs as government-organized events, stating that it would help the district administration provide essential facilities to the devotees. Additionally, the state government aims to elevate these fairs to international standards.