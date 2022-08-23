2018 abduction case: Atiq’s elder son surrenders in Lucknow’s spl CBI court
Mohammad Umar Ahmad, the elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, allegedly got realtor Mohit Jaiswal abducted from Krishna Nagar area in the state capital in December 2018
Mohammad Umar Ahmad, the elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, surrendered before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Tuesday in connection with a case related with the abduction of a Lucknow-based realtor in 2018. The court has sent Umar to 14-day judicial custody.
Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, CBI court, has fixed August 27 as next date of hearing for police custody remand application for Umar Ahmad. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in court against Umar Ahmad.
Umar, who came along with his lawyer to surrender, was disguised as a lawyer. After reaching the court room, he removed lawyer’s uniform. After getting information, lawyers representing the central agency also reached the court. The CBI had issued a lookout notice against Umar Ahmad and had also declared a reward of ₹2 lakh on him.
According to reports, Umar allegedly got realtor Mohit Jaiswal abducted from Krishna Nagar area in the state capital in December 2018 and forcibly took him to Deoria jail where Atiq Ahmad was lodged at that time.
In the prison, Jaiswal was allegedly assaulted and was forced to transfer his properties worth ₹45 crore to the father–son duo before he was allowed to leave. After returning to Lucknow, Jaiswal lodged an FIR at the Krishna Nagar police station on December 31, 2018. The state government handed over the case to the CBI for investigation. Since then, Umar had been absconding.
In this case, 18 people were named in the FIR. They included Atiq Ahmed, his son Umar and his associates Zafarullah, Farooq, Zaki and Ghulam Sarwar. On orders of the Supreme Court, the CBI took over the probe in June 2019.
In June 2019, Atiq Ahmad was transferred to high-security Sabarmati central prison, Ahmedabad. Last month, Ali Ahmed, the younger son of Atiq Ahmed, had surrendered in Prayagraj district court on July 30. At present, he is lodged in Naini central jail in Prayagraj.
The Yogi government has launched a crackdown on illegal properties of gangsters and mafias across the state. As part of this drive, the government has demolished several buildings of Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts.
-
Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal
State Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
-
Hathras case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Kappan’s co-accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to taxi driver Mohammad Alam, one of the accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan while on way to Hathras in 2020. “The case of this accused appellant is distinguished to the case of co accused Siddique Kappan as incriminating material was allegedly recovered from his possession,” the court observed.
-
Solar-powered cruises on the Saryu soon
In the next eight months, tourists will be able to enjoy cruises on the River Saryu in Ayodhya. The cruise, which will operate on solar power, will cover approximately a nine-km journey between Guptar ghat and Saryu ghat covering historic monuments of the Ramayan era. District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, earmarked the land near Guptar ghat where the solar-power based cruise will be constructed, on Tuesday.
-
Ludhiana | Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni extends support to students protesting at PAU
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University campus to extend his support to students who have been protesting against the state government over its failure to fill the posts of agricultural officers lying vacant across the state. On Saturday, vice-chancellor SS Gosal listened to students' grievances and assured to bring up the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor.
-
Suspend all animal fairs, interstate transport of animals; run vax drive: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to go into a mission mode to prevent viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals in Uttar Pradesh. He also said in case of death of an infected animal, cremation should be done while following the protocol. “Also, put a ban on entry of any unnecessary people into cow shelters”, Yogi said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics