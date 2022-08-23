2018 abduction case: Atiq’s elder son surrenders in Lucknow’s spl CBI court

Mohammad Umar Ahmad, the elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, surrendered before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Tuesday in connection with a case related with the abduction of a Lucknow-based realtor in 2018. The court has sent Umar to 14-day judicial custody.

Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, CBI court, has fixed August 27 as next date of hearing for police custody remand application for Umar Ahmad. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in court against Umar Ahmad.

Umar, who came along with his lawyer to surrender, was disguised as a lawyer. After reaching the court room, he removed lawyer’s uniform. After getting information, lawyers representing the central agency also reached the court. The CBI had issued a lookout notice against Umar Ahmad and had also declared a reward of ₹2 lakh on him.

According to reports, Umar allegedly got realtor Mohit Jaiswal abducted from Krishna Nagar area in the state capital in December 2018 and forcibly took him to Deoria jail where Atiq Ahmad was lodged at that time.

In the prison, Jaiswal was allegedly assaulted and was forced to transfer his properties worth ₹45 crore to the father–son duo before he was allowed to leave. After returning to Lucknow, Jaiswal lodged an FIR at the Krishna Nagar police station on December 31, 2018. The state government handed over the case to the CBI for investigation. Since then, Umar had been absconding.

In this case, 18 people were named in the FIR. They included Atiq Ahmed, his son Umar and his associates Zafarullah, Farooq, Zaki and Ghulam Sarwar. On orders of the Supreme Court, the CBI took over the probe in June 2019.

In June 2019, Atiq Ahmad was transferred to high-security Sabarmati central prison, Ahmedabad. Last month, Ali Ahmed, the younger son of Atiq Ahmed, had surrendered in Prayagraj district court on July 30. At present, he is lodged in Naini central jail in Prayagraj.

The Yogi government has launched a crackdown on illegal properties of gangsters and mafias across the state. As part of this drive, the government has demolished several buildings of Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts.