2022 UP polls: Priyanka promises govt jobs, free LPG cylinders to women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday announced more promises, including 40 percent government jobs to women, that the party has included in its separate manifesto for women for 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

She released a list of new promises on social media that the party has incorporated. “Every day of yours is full of struggle. The Congress has prepared a women manifesto for you,” said Priyanka in a tweet while listing the promises the Congress is making to women in 2022 assembly elections.

“40 percent Congress tickets are to be given to women candidates in 2022 UP assembly elections. Smartphone and electric scooty to 12th pass and graduate girls respectively, three free LPG cylinders every years, free travel in buses, 40 percent government jobs to women in accordance with the provisions for reservation, ₹1000 per month ole age or widow pension to women, honorarium of ₹10,000 per month to ‘Anganwadi workers’ and ‘ASHA bahus’ and 75 proficiency colleges in the name of brave women,” read the complete list of promises released on social media.

The Congress launched three “Pratiya Yatras” to take the party’s promises to people across the state. While the three “yatras” are expected to complete their journey to the state on Monday, the party proposes to launch fourth “yatra” from Gorakhpur after Deepwali.