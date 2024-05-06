2024 Lok Sabha polls: Rajnath Singh hits campaign trail in Lucknow

A week after filing his nomination papers, defence minister Rajnath Singh hit the campaign trail in his parliamentary constituency Lucknow on Monday for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls even as supporters and BJP workers thronged his official residence. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a third term as Lucknow MP, attended two public events, a Samrasta Sammelan at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar and addressed a public gathering in Gudamba.

The Samrasta Sammelan was organised in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said: “All Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have talked about alleviation of poverty. But only PM Narendra Modi has successfully achieved this goal.”

“According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, in the last eight years, 25 crore people have been brought above the poverty line in the country,” he said.

He also asserted that India wants to become a superpower for the welfare of the world.

Commenting on the economic scenario, Singh said: “India’s economy has jumped to fifth spot from 11th position under the Modi government.”

Rajnath Singh also issued an appeal to increase the voting percentage.

Addressing another gathering at Faridi Nagar in Gudamba, Singh said earlier India’s image was that of a poor and weak nation.

But under the Modi government, the scenario has changed completely and now the entire world looks up to India as a powerful nation.

BJP leader Neeraj Singh, who is the younger son of Rajnath Singh, also carried out separate campaigns across the city.

At Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital on IIM Road, Neeraj Singh along with BJP’s Bakshi Ka Talab MLA Yogesh Shukla listed various schemes of the Centre and the state government before students.

At Ganesh Ganj, Neeraj Singh attended a meeting convened by Vivek Badlani and assured all help to traders by the Centre to address their problems.

He also mentioned the Yogi Adityanath government’s tough stance against mafias.

Neeraj Singh attended public meetings organised by corporator Ashish Hitashi in the Cantonment assembly segment.