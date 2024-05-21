2024 LS polls: Priyanka to hold roadshow in Varanasi on May 25

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign and hold a roadshow in favour of her party’s Lok Sabha candidate in Varanasi on May 25. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai is the Congress candidate from Varanasi from where PM Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term this time. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (HT file)

“Yes, Priyanka Gandhi will campaign and hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 25,” said Rai over the phone from Varanasi. Rai has been camping there for the past few weeks. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is one of the Congress’s star campaigners. She along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders has been campaigning in different states.

She camped in Rae Bareli to campaign for party candidates Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and her family loyalist KL Sharma in Amethi from May 6 till the end of campaigning there on May 18.