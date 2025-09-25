2027 assembly polls: Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer completes preparations for SIR

The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) has completed preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the 2027 state assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (FILE PHOTO)

Once the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifies the dates for the revision of electoral rolls, the exercise will commence across the state.

In the meantime, people will get an SIR-like experience during the revision of electoral rolls for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election — five graduate and six teacher constituencies — to be held next year.

In this connection, the Commission has started preparations for establishing new polling stations and a fresh electoral roll for the election of 11 MLCs.

The five graduate constituencies include Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi seats. The six teacher constituencies include the Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Gorakhpur-Faizabad teacher seats.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said, “For the first time, ECI has launched an online portal for the registration of voters. For the graduate constituency, people will have to submit Form 18 to become a voter and Form 19 for the teachers’ constituency.”

The voter list should be accurate and photographs of voters should be as per the standard, he said.

A voter must have graduated three years prior to November 1, 2025 to become eligible to be a graduate constituency voter. To become a voter for the teachers’ constituency, the voter must have taught in a secondary-level institution or higher for at least three years in the past six years.

“Voter registration applications submitted in person, by post, by any political party, BLA or RWA will not be accepted. Verification of certificates submitted as evidence for the voter’s registration will be ensured by the officers. Documents and evidence submitted for voter registration will be preserved. The officers have been directed to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the voter list,” he said.

The ECI will issue notice on September 30 for the five graduate and six teacher constituencies. November 6 is the last date for receiving applications for voters’ registration. The draft voters’ list will be published on November 25. Claims and objections will be accepted from November 25 to December 10, and disposed of by December 25. The final electoral rolls will be published on December 30.

Regarding the upcoming special intensive revision of the electoral rolls (for the assembly polls), the CEO said officers associated with the revision work have been informed about the process related to mapping electoral rolls of the year 2003 with the electoral rolls of the 2025. The process will commence with the door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by booth level officers (BLOs). Earlier, the SIR was conducted in UP in 2003.

BLOs will assist the voters in filling out the forms and collecting them. The verification of voters and uploading data on the BLO app will be part of the process. The roll observers will monitor the work during the revision of the voters list. The forms related to claims and objections will be checked, he said.

The CEO has directed all district magistrates and district election officers to hold meetings with representatives of political parties before commencement of the revision of electoral rolls in their respective districts. The DMs have been directed to request the political parties to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) at all the polling booths who will work in coordination with the booth level officers (BLO) appointed by the ECI for revision of electoral rolls.