2038 new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh in a single day

LUCKNOW: Fresh Covid cases doubled in Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours, while the number of active cases under treatment went up by over 300% since January 1.

In all, 2038 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Wednesday against 992 on Tuesday. The number of active cases under treatment is now 5198, in the state. As many as 51 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, new cases numbered around 2000 in the last week of May 2021. On May 30 2021, there were 1908 fresh cases and on May 29, 2287 new cases were reported.

The number of active cases under treatment is now 5198, similar to the number in the third week of June 2021. On June 18, 2021 there were 5343 active cases and on June 19, 4957 active cases in the state.

“As many as 192430 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate has gone up but need for hospitalisation among Covid positive cases is minimal as they have mild symptoms,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Prasad said as per the new government order, districts with more than 1000 active cases would follow certain restrictions. “In districts with over 1000 active cases, schools up to Class 10 will remain till January 14 while places such as cinema halls, gyms, spas, banquet halls and restaurants will have to operate with 50% capacity. At present, only Gautam Buddha Nagar has over 1000 active cases,” he said.

“There is no need to panic but take adequate precaution. A new guideline has been issued on home isolation by the Government of India. It says 7 days of home isolation is required for patients,” said Prasad.

The 24-hour test positivity rate in state is 1.05%. Till now 9,37,993,314 Covid samples have been tested in the state.

The number of total first dose of Covid vaccine administered in Uttar Pradesh till now crossed the 13-crore mark on Wednesday. By 5 pm on Wednesday. 20,63,18,100 doses of the vaccine were administered in the state, including 13,04,33,024 first dose and 7,58,85,076 second dose.