20-year-old dies by suicide in Lucknow, family alleges murder

A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Lucknow’s Madeyganj area on Sunday morning, said police. After the post-mortem, the cause of death was determined to be suicide, said police. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, Ayan Khan, a resident of Tezi Kheda in the Para area, arrived at Madeyganj police station around 7:15 am with his mother, Noori Khan, and informed officials that his partner had died by suicide at their rented accommodation in Mashalchi Tola. He claimed that she had locked herself in a room between 4:00 am and 4:30 am and hanged herself.

Police teams rushed to the scene, carried out an inspection, gathered evidence, and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Legal proceedings were initiated.

However, the deceased’s family had raised serious allegations, claiming foul play.

The woman’s brother stated that he received a call from a police outpost in the morning informing him of his sister’s death. “When we arrived, we noticed injury marks on her body,” he claimed.

The family further stated that the woman had been married in Kanpur about a year and a half ago but later connected with Ayan through Instagram. About five months ago, Ayan reportedly brought her to Lucknow, where they had been living together without being married.

The family also alleged that Ayan’s mother had previously threatened that the woman would be killed if she got married. They have submitted a written complaint to the police.

Madeyganj inspector Anjani Singh stated that a complaint was received regarding suicide and an investigation was done. “After the post-mortem, the cause of death was determined to be suicide,” he said.