21-year-old woman, medico cousin injured in vitriolage, accused yet to be nabbed

Lucknow: A 21-year-old woman and her cousin sustained burns after acid attack by an unidentified man in Chowk on Wednesday morning. Senior police officers are working to apprehend the attacker and determine the motive behind the incident (Pic for representation)

Both the victims are undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre. The woman’s cousin is said to have sustained more injuries than her while trying to save his sister during the attack.

Later, in the evening police registered an FIR under 124(1) (acid attack), and 78(1) (stalking) under BNS, 2023.

The woman and her male cousin were walking towards KGMU for a counselling session . As they neared Chowk stadium, an unidentified man confronted them, left, and then returned minutes later to throw acid on them before fleeing the scene, said additional DCP, west zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava.

“The incident took place shortly after she stepped down from the three-wheeler she took from Chaupatia to reach KGMU. The brother standing there became alert as the man unknown to the woman said something and then tried to throw something on her. In the effort the cousin sustained injuries on his shoulder. The woman sustained injuries on face and eye,” said the girl’s father in his police complaint. .

Onlookers quickly alerted the police and the victims were initially taken to SPM Civil Hospital before being referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre.

Police said that both the victims were out of danger. “The woman has sustained burns on face and body . We are giving treatment while medico legal procedure has been done,” said Dr Ravi Singh of KGMU plastic surgery department.

Senior police officers are working to apprehend the attacker and determine the motive behind the incident. “Three team have been formed to nab the accused,” the DCP informed.

The father of the 21-year-old victim and a resident of Chaupatia said, “My daughter, a BBA pass-out went to meet her cousin , who is in the first year at the medical college here.”

He said he was a a local reporter and was also into property dealing. “My daughter didn’t know the man , but he has been calling her for a few days and she didn’t take it seriously,” he said. He said he had three daughters and the one who sustained burns was the second in number.

According to the woman’s uncle, the man who threw acid was identified as Aman Verma.

PAST ACID ATTACK INCIDENTS IN LUCKNOW

January 2023: Two miscreants threw acid on a young man and his mother in Gomtinagar and fled the scene. Later, police arrested a gay interior decorator from Haryana who allegedly plotted the attack with his cousin and another man. The attack was carried out as the victim threatened to reveal the sexual orientation of the accused to the family.

June 2019: A 14-year-old boy, son of a carpenter, suffered partial loss of speech after three youths poured acid in his mouth when he allegedly refused to bring narcotics for them in Faizullahganj .

March 2017: A rape and acid attack survivor of the Dalit community was forced to drink acid while she was travelling on a train to Lucknow on Thursday. The police on Friday arrested two men in connection with the incident.