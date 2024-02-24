 23 killed as tractor trolley overturns, falls into pond - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / 23 killed as tractor trolley overturns, falls into pond

23 killed as tractor trolley overturns, falls into pond

ByHemendra Chaturvedi
Feb 25, 2024 05:00 AM IST

All those in the tractor trolley were heading for a dip in the Ganga in Kasganj on Magh Poornima. According to police, there were more than 30 people in the trolley that overturned at about 10 am on Saturday but if villagers are to be believed, there were more than 50 in the ill-fated vehicle.

Agra Twenty-three people were killed and six injured after a tractor trolley overturned and fell into a pond alongside Patiali-Dariyavganj road under Patiali police station of Kasganj district on Saturday morning, said inspector general (IG), Aligarh Range Shalabh Mathur.

Rescue operation underway at the pond in Kasganj on Saturday. (HT)
Rescue operation underway at the pond in Kasganj on Saturday. (HT)

All those in the tractor trolley were heading for a dip in the Ganga in Kasganj on Magh Poornima. According to police, there were more than 30 people in the trolley that overturned at about 10 am on Saturday but if villagers are to be believed, there were more than 50 in the ill-fated vehicle.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Twenty-three people were killed in a tragic incident when a tractor trolley overturned and fell in a roadside pond. The exact reasons for the mishap are yet to be worked out and the total number of those travelling in the trolley is also yet to be ascertained but prima facie it is believed that there were more than 30 villagers in the trolley,” said IG Mathur.

“About four to six of those rescued but unconscious were admitted to the Kasganj District Hospital . Divers were deployed to trace those who fell in the pond and were missing,” he said .

Half of those dead were women and eight were children .

Those in tractor trolley were mainly from Nagla Kasa village under Jainthra police station of Etah district, besides a few from Banar and Khiria villages of Etah district.

The pond in which the tractor trolley fell had 7 to 8 feet deep water but the sand deposition made things tough for rescuers from nearby villagers who called for JCB by the time police reached the spot. Villagers got down into the the pond holding each other’s hands to trace people trapped in muddy water.

CM announces compensation

Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed grief over the tragic incident and ordered the officials concerned to rush to the spot to ensure speedy rescue and relief work.

The CM announced monetary compensation of 6 lakh to the next of kin of those who died . Earlier in the day, 2 lakh was declared as compensation but as the deaths were caused because of drowning defined as a natural calamity, added amount of 4 lakh was announced . As such, now the kin of those killed are to get compensation of 6 lakh, as per sources with the state government. Every injured person will get 50,00 .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On