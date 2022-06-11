24 held in Hathras, random protests in Firozabad
Agra About 24 people were arrested after a protest post Friday namaz turned violent in Purdilnagar town of Hathras. Hundreds gathered after offering namaz at the mosque and took out a protest march. The mob burnt effigies of now-suspended BJP workers Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks. When police intervened, the mob resorted to pelting stones, injuring a constable.
DIG Aligarh Range Deepak Kumar rushed to the town and the situation was brought under control. Heavy force was deployed to maintain peace.
In Firozabad too, there were random protests. Many of the ‘namazis’ wore black bands on their arms. Protests were held at Nal Bandan and Jatavpuri but presence of heavy force kept the situation under control..
Later in the day, some protestors moved towards the busy Agra-Kanpur highway but police were alert and diverted traffic from Raja Ka Tal. Some protestors were taken into custody although police officials did not confirm this..
“The situation is well under control after random protests at two or three places in the city area, although there were no protests in the rural belt of Firozabad district. Exact details are not available about those taken into custody, as the focus is on maintaining law and order,” said Akhilesh Narain, superintendent of police (rural), Firozabad.
Many glass units and markets dominated by Muslims remained closed.
A group of clerics reached the office of SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India seeking stringent action against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for objectionable comment against Prophet Mohammad.
Aligarh, Agra, Kasganj, Mathura, Etah and Mainpuri were by and large peaceful.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics