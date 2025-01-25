2,500 drones depict Samudra Manthan in Sangam skies

Over 2,500 drones depicted of Samudra Manthan and many other things, such as “Happy Uttar Pradesh Day”, in the night sky of Prayagraj as Friday happened to be the 75th anniversary of the formation of Uttar Pradesh. Drone show at Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj on Friday. (PTI)

The spectacle was organised during a programme organised by the state tourism department.

A large audience watched the sky illuminate with vibrant lights as religious symbols and intricate designs were used to narrate the legend in a captivating and modern way.

The show began with the sound of a conch at Sector-7 of the Mahakumbh area. Minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh said bringing the legend to life was a challenging initiative. The drone show depicted the churning of the ocean by gods and demons in search of the nectar of immortality, a central theme in Hindu mythology. The intricate and synchronised display left the audience spellbound.

The minister said the drone show also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s emerging potential in science, technology, and sustainable development.

“Through initiatives like the drone show, Uttar Pradesh has firmly placed itself on the global tourism map,” said principal secretary Mukesh Meshram.

Show to continue on weekend

The drone show will continue on Saturday and Sunday. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said the drone show also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s emerging potential in science, technology, and sustainable development.