25k MSME units to come up on Gram Sabha land post polls

LUCKNOW: As part of the state government’s initiative to curb migration from rural areas, plans are underway to establish small industrial units in the hinterland across the state on gram samaj land. The state government is prioritising industrialisation in tier-II and tier-III cities. (Sourced)

After the Lok Sabha polls, the project will gather momentum with the identification of gram samaj land in villages where small units could be set up, and mini-industrial clusters will be developed in rural areas.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The state government plans to set up 25,000 such units across the state on gram samaj land, which will be handed over to the Directorate of Industries. The directorate will then allot the land for setting up units at the local circle rate.

“Gram sabhas will send proposals to the district magistrate, offering to allocate barren land of the gram samaj for industrial purposes,” said Rakesh Sachan, MSME, Khadi and Village Industries minister.

“There will be a 100 per cent waiver on stamp duty, and local entrepreneurs will be given preference in the allotment of land,” he said.

Elaborating on the project, the minister asserted that it aims to curb migration from rural to urban areas by generating employment opportunities within villages. The initiative will boost the growth of MSME units in rural areas, he said.

“This initiative will help in creating a big land bank that will help in setting up MSME units in villages,” he added.

The state government is prioritising industrialisation in tier-II and tier-III cities. The UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has reserved a land bank of around 15,000 acres for this purpose, which will be allocated to private investors on a priority basis.