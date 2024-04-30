26 lakh bind down notices issued; 8,068 unlicensed weapons seized in U.P.

In view of elections, bind down notices were sent to 26,03,831 notorious elements in Uttar Pradesh out of whom 21,85,577 had already bound down, said State Election Commission officials. They said police had recovered 8,068 unlicensed weapons, 8,168 cartridges, explosives weighing 2,900 kg and 439 crude bombs in the state. (For representation)

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said guidelines of the Election Commission of India were being strictly followed to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

For intensive checking, 480 inter-state check posts and 1,821 others within the state were being operated for strict compliance of the Model Code of Conduct. Moreover, 535 licensed weapons were seized from criminal elements and 4692 weapon licenses were canceled and deposited between March 16 and April 28.

The state election commission office informed police raided 3,444 centers manufacturing illegal weapons and 152 were sealed. On Sunday (April 28) alone, 13,791 people were bound down as preventive action under CrPC section.

₹330 crore worth illegal items seized since March 1

In view of the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh, law enforcement agencies have intensified crackdown on illegal activities such as distribution of cash and liquor. Between March 1 and April 28, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and cash worth ₹329.77 crore were confiscated in Uttar Pradesh in view of the ongoing elections.

On April 28 alone, seizures worth ₹1.82 crore were made.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, “From March 1 to April 28, a concerted effort by various enforcement agencies—including Excise, Income Tax, Police, and Narcotics Department—led to the confiscation of items valued at a total of ₹32,977.30 lakh. This seizure included ₹32.11 crore in cash, liquor worth ₹45.83 crore, drugs worth ₹218 crore, ₹51 crore.”