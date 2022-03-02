272 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, 3 deaths

Lucknow The state capital still tops the corona chart with the highest number of patients in the state. On Tuesday, out of 272 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow accounted for 50. It was followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar and Gorakhpur which reported 10 cases each. Other districts reported cases in single digit. However, as many as 658 people across the state recovered from Covid, while 141 patients recovered in Lucknow .

At present, there are 489 active cases in the state capital, out of 3,297 active cases in UP.

Three Covid deaths across the state were also reported on Tuesday, from Moradabad, Prayagraj and Mirzapur.

Till now 2041326 people have defeated corona in the state. As many as 23466 deaths have taken place in the state out of which 2694 deaths have been reported from Lucknow.

According to the press release of additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, till date 104423180 samples have been tested. In the past 24 hours, 131741 samples were tested. The authorities said that the total positive count was 2068089 while the total number of negative samples was 102355091.

On February 28, as many as 710677 doses of vaccine were administered across the state.

The first dose was administered to 15,20,67,549 people while the second dose was administered to 11,73,13,835 people above 18 years of age.

The health authorities said that till Monday, a total of 1,26,04,678 people had received the first dose and second dose had been given to 45,70,740 people in the age group of 15 to 18 years.