2nd Sawan Monday: Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi

Devotees in large numbers offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on the second Monday of the ongoing Sawan month. A huge crowd of Kanwariyas visited the temple and offered Gangajal there. Devotees waiting for their turn outside a temple in Varanasi on second Sawan Monday on July 21. (HT photo)

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said the couple (Yugal) form of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev was decorated for the occasion. It is called Gauri-Shankar Shringar. This form is a symbol of the divine union of Shiva-Shakti. The union of Shiva-Shakti represents nature-creation.

A huge crowd of devotees was also seen in Markandey Mahadev, Shooltankeshwar, Sarangnath, Mrtyunjay Mahadev, Gauri Kedareshwar, Tilbhandeshwar Mahadev, Baba Vishwanath Temple, BHU, Rameshwar and all other Shiva temples of Kashi. There were tight security arrangements at all the temples and routes of Kashi, including Kanwar Marg.