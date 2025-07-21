Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

2nd Sawan Monday: Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 10:34 pm IST

Devotees thronged Kashi Vishwanath temple on Sawan's second Monday, offering prayers and Gangajal, with heightened security at all local Shiva temples.

Devotees in large numbers offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on the second Monday of the ongoing Sawan month. A huge crowd of Kanwariyas visited the temple and offered Gangajal there.

Devotees waiting for their turn outside a temple in Varanasi on second Sawan Monday on July 21. (HT photo)
Devotees waiting for their turn outside a temple in Varanasi on second Sawan Monday on July 21. (HT photo)

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said the couple (Yugal) form of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev was decorated for the occasion. It is called Gauri-Shankar Shringar. This form is a symbol of the divine union of Shiva-Shakti. The union of Shiva-Shakti represents nature-creation.

A huge crowd of devotees was also seen in Markandey Mahadev, Shooltankeshwar, Sarangnath, Mrtyunjay Mahadev, Gauri Kedareshwar, Tilbhandeshwar Mahadev, Baba Vishwanath Temple, BHU, Rameshwar and all other Shiva temples of Kashi. There were tight security arrangements at all the temples and routes of Kashi, including Kanwar Marg.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 2nd Sawan Monday: Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On