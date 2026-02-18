3 guns, 14 bullets: Forensics reveal alleged interstate conspiracy in Barabanki lawyer’s murder

What first appeared to be a roadside ambush on criminal lawyer Shoaib Mahmood Qidwai on February 13 is now looking like a meticulously planned contract killing. Forensic evidence recovered from the Barabanki crime scene confirms three weapons, three shooters, and 14 rounds fired at close range, with alleged links to an interstate criminal network. Ballistics confirm three pistols, two calibres; probe expands beyond the initial two-attacker theory as five police teams chase surveillance and CDR leads (Sourced)

Ballistic examination of cartridges recovered near Kalika Haveli Restaurant, where Shoaib was ambushed, confirmed the use of three separate firearms, two 9mm pistols and one .32 bore pistol. Approximately 14 rounds were allegedly discharged at close range, pointing to controlled targeting rather than random firing, senior police officials informed.

The three distinct ballistic signatures have altered the course of the investigation. Earlier eyewitness accounts had suggested only two motorcycle-borne assailants. Forensic findings now indicate at least three shooters were involved, pointing to a higher degree of planning and coordination.

According to the FIR lodged by Shoaib’s wife, Shazia Qidwai, the 50-year-old advocate practised criminal law at the Civil Court in Barabanki. On February 13, at around 12:45 pm, he left his Lucknow residence to attend court proceedings. At approximately 1:30 pm, as he turned onto the service road near Kalika Haveli Restaurant, unidentified assailants intercepted him and opened fire. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. A murder case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station.

Senior officers have constituted five dedicated teams to track down those responsible. Investigators are examining call detail records, geo-location data, and CCTV footage from routes leading to and from the crime scene. These inputs are being cross-referenced with known criminal networks operating in adjoining districts and neighbouring states.

Police have not ruled out an interstate link, citing the alleged professional execution, synchronised firing, and use of multiple weapons. Investigators are also mapping Shoaib’s recent case history to determine whether the killing was linked to professional rivalry, client disputes, or retaliation connected to ongoing litigation.

Forensic teams are reconstructing the firing sequence to establish shooter positions, which may help determine whether the assailants were stationed at multiple points around the target. The volume of rounds fired at close range has led investigators to believe the attackers intended to ensure there was no chance of survival.

Five days after the killing, no arrests have been announced. Police maintain that the identification of three distinct weapons is a critical breakthrough that could help trace weapon origins and link the firearms to prior crimes. The investigation remains ongoing.