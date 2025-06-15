3, including 2 children, dead as building collapses in Mathura

At least three people, including two children, lost their lives after a building constructed on a mud mound collapsed in Mathura’s Masani area on Sunday afternoon. The victims were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, according to police. Operations continued through the evening as officials searched through the remains of the collapsed structure. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Tula Ram, 35, Yashoda, 14, and Kajal, 4, officials from Govind Nagar police station confirmed. One person was rescued alive from the debris.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the structure gave way around noon, trapping multiple people underneath. “Three to four persons were feared trapped, but one was rescued during the operation. Rescue efforts began immediately with teams from NDRF, SDRF, Nagar Nigam, police, and fire department,” he said.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. “ADM finance and revenue, Pankaj Kumar Verma, will conduct the enquiry and submit a report,” DM CP Singh said.

Responding to reports that digging work was being carried out on the site, which is said to be owned by a religious trust, the DM said the inquiry would cover all aspects. “I was told that a wall was being constructed there,” he added.

On the rescue operation, Singh said, “Primary work of debris removal has been done, but to rule out the possibility of anyone still trapped, teams of NDRF and SDRF are continuing the search. We are also verifying if any complaint about a missing person has been received.”

Senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar, who was also present at the site, said the top priority remained the rescue work. “Further details, including the cause and possible negligence, will be investigated after rescue operations are complete,” he said.

