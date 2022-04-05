3 killed, 30 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Ayodhya

Three people were killed while 30 other passengers were injured when a double-decker bus they were travelling in overturned on Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway on Tuesday morning while trying to overtake another vehicle, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences over the incident and directed district magistrate and SSP to ensure speedy rescue and relief operations.

According to police, the accident took place at around 7 am when Basti and Siddharthnagar bound private bus coming from Delhi overturned on the highway near Mumtaz Nagar area under Cantonment police station.

The police said all the injured were brought to Faizabad district hospital where 12 were admitted as they suffered serious injuries remaining 18 were discharged after providing first-aid.

Station house officer of Cantonment police station Arun Pratap Singh said one of the deceased have been identified as Ramesh (35) of Siddharthnagar while two others were yet to be identified.