3 men harass IIT-BHU woman student, trigger demand for ‘closed campus’

A massive protest was held at the Indian Institute of Technology-BHU in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Thursday morning after a woman student institute was harassed outside the college campus by unknown bike-borne men late Wednesday night, who forcibly kissed her, stripped her and also recorded a video. Hundreds of Students on Thursday staged a demonstration in protest at IIT-BHU (HT Photo)

After the incident came to light, hundreds of students of IIT-BHU gathered in protest at the director’s office and also took to the streets, raising slogans.

Students holding placards reached the campus with chants of “We want closed campus”, demanding that the entry of outsiders should be banned on the campus.

In the protest, they questioned the safety of students and demanded better security arrangements, claiming that girls are not safe as there are no security personnel in most of the areas of the institute.

A first information report has been registered in this connection against three unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by the woman student, police said.

In her complaint, the woman said that she came out of her hostel late Wednesday night to meet a friend near the Gandhi Smriti Hostel intersection. Both of them were going together when three men came on a motorcycle and approached them, said police. “They shut my mouth tightly and took me to a corner, kissed me forcibly, and took off all my clothes, and recorded photos and videos. They let me go after 10-15 minutes,” read the complaint.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against three unidentified men under sections 354-B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Abhay Singh, secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit of BHU, demanded that the accused should be identified and strict possible action should be ensured against them.

Meanwhile, the institute administration has decided to keep all the barricades at the campus closed from 10pm to 5am .

“In order to ensure a safe and secure environment in the campus for staff and students, all barricades in the institutes shall henceforth be closed from 10pm to 5am,” said IIT-BHU administration in a notice issued by the Registrar.

