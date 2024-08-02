3 new medical colleges in U.P.’s Gorakhpur div set to start MBBS course

Preparations are in full swing to start admissions at Gorakhpur division’s three new medical colleges where MBBS course will be started from this year onwards. KMC Medical College and Hospital, Maharajganj. (Sourced)

One medical college each has come up in Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Gorakhpur districts under public private partnership (PPP) model as the division has transformed into a hub of medical education in last seven years under the Yogi government. Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, Deoria, is already functional.

With this, the four districts of the division now have five medical colleges. Before the BJP government came to power in 2017, Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Gorakhpur, was the only medical education centre in the region.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) granted the letter of permission to seven new medical colleges in the state on July 31. Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, which would be the first private medical college in Gorakhpur with 50 MBBS seats, has also been approved by the NMC.

It would also be the third medical education institution in district apart from BRD Medical College with 150 MBBS seats and All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, with 125 MBBS seats. A total of 325 doctors would be produced every year from Gorakhpur district alone while the division will produce 675 doctors annually that would prove to be boon for the people.

Moreover, KMC Medical College and Hospital, Maharajganj will have 150 MBBS seats. Its director Dr Vinay Srivastava said a total of 212 staffers have been appointed with 21 HoDs. He said admissions will start after NEET counselling.

Principal, Kushinagar Medical College, Dr RK Shahi said administrative and college building had been constructed. “A budget of ₹16 crore has been allocated for purchase and installation of equipment as per requirement submitted by heads of various departments,” he said.