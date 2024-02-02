3 of a family shot dead by kin over property dispute in Lucknow’s Malihabad

LUCKNOW Three members of a family were killed after a group of men allegedly fired indiscriminately at them over a dispute related to measurement of land in Lucknow’s Malihabad area on Friday. The deceased were identified as Muneer Khan, 55, his nephew Hanzal, 17, and Hanzal’s mother Farheen, 40, all residents of Mohammed Nagar in Malihabad, said police. It all started with a verbal spat between Faraz, his son Siraj and their kin (the deceased) after the land measurement process was completed in the presence of a lekhpal.

A 50-second video of the incident went viral on social media.

The spat turned bloody when Siraj and Faraz started firing indiscriminately at Munir, Hanzal, and Farheen, killing them on the spot. The accused fled from the scene after the incident. The cops also recovered .315 bore rifles used in the attack.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area to avert any fresh clashes between the rival groups. The incident sent shock waves among villagers, and it was feared that supporters of the aggrieved party could launch a counter attack, said police.

An FIR was lodged against Siraj, Faraz and the other accused - Furqan and Asharfi. While Asharfi was nabbed, the police teams were raiding all possible hideouts of the other accused, said Lucknow police commissioner SB Shiradkar.

“The lekhpal did not inform the police about the land measurement exercise. We are also investigating whether the accused had any FIRs against them, and if so, how they possessed licenced arms and a passport,” said additional DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava.

The police claimed it had also detained some associates of the attackers and recovered the SUV in which the armed men had reached the residence of the victims to execute the crime.