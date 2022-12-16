Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 3 workers killed, 6 hurt in blaze at three-storey factory in Kanpur

3 workers killed, 6 hurt in blaze at three-storey factory in Kanpur

Published on Dec 16, 2022 08:13 PM IST

The fire broke out at SK Industries, which makes bicycle pedals. Officials said the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained but it seemed to be an electrical short circuit

Family members of the victims after a fire broke out in a factory at Fazalganj industrial area, in Kanpur, Friday. (PTI Photo)
Family members of the victims after a fire broke out in a factory at Fazalganj industrial area, in Kanpur, Friday. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

KANPUR Three workers died and six others critically injured after a major fire broke out at a three-storey bicycle parts making factory in Fazalgunj industrial area here on Friday. The victims were in the night shift when the incident occurred and three others managed to come out of the unit unhurt, said police.

The deceased were identified as Jai Prakash, 50, of Unnao, Narendra alias Binni, 40, of Sachendi, Kanpur and Raju Gautam, 28, of Shivrajpur in Kanpur. The injured were admitted to the LLR hospital.

Fire officials said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but it seemed to be an electrical short circuit. The fire broke out at SK Industries, which makes cushions and bicycle pedals.

The incident was being probed and officials were collecting samples from the site, said district magistrate Vishak G Iyer.

