300 LU students qualify UGC NET, eligible for asst professorship

300 LU students qualify UGC NET, eligible for asst professorship

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 20, 2024 08:28 AM IST

UGC-NET, renowned for its rigorous evaluation, offers prestigious fellowships for doctoral research at prestigious universities and research institutes.

Over 300 students pursuing Master of Arts (MA) under the University of Lucknow (LU) have excelled in UGC NET 2023, the results of which were declared recently.

Congratulating the students, LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, "Over 300 students have qualified UGC NET this time, which is 60% more than in the last exam."
Congratulating the students, LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Over 300 students have qualified UGC NET this time, which is 60% more than in the last exam.” (File)

Congratulating the students, LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Over 300 students have qualified UGC NET this time, which is 60% more than in the last exam.”

While over 160 students are now eligible for assistant professor posts in universities and colleges, another 40 students have secured the eligibility to pursue assistant professorship and junior research fellowship (JRF), an LU official said.

Around 40 of these students are from the education department, 26 from Sociology, 14 from Ancient Indian History, 13 from Statistics, 12 from Political Science, 12 from English, nine from Hindi, eight from Applied Economics, seven from Management, six each from Psychology and Urdu, five each from Medieval and Modern History, Journalism and Geography, four each from Social Work and Public Administration, three from Library Science, two each from Persian, Social Medicine and Community Health, and one each from Computer Science and Yoga, the official added.

UGC-NET, renowned for its rigorous evaluation, offers prestigious fellowships for doctoral research at prestigious universities and research institutes. It also serves as an important milestone for the candidates who are aspiring for assistant professorship, opening up diverse career opportunities in universities and colleges.

Dean-Students’ Welfare Professor Sangeeta Sahu and Dean- Academics Professor Gitanjali Mishra also congratulated the successful students as well as their teachers and parents.

