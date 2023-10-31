31L U.P. students get A+ in Nipun Assessment Test

Lucknow More than 31 lakh students have achieved A+ category in Nipun Assessment Test in UP, the result of which was declared by the basic education department on Monday. The efforts of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh to enhance the skill levels of children in the state are yielding promising results (Pic for representation)

A+ category denotes students who scored above 90 per cent.

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Varanasi, Kannauj, and Ambedkar Nagar achieved exceptional success with highest number of A+ category students, according to a UP government press release on Tuesday.

In the proficiency assessment test for students in classes 1 to 3, an impressive 49.90 per cent of students in Gautam Buddha Nagar obtained A+ category. Similarly, in classes 4 to 8, Ambedkar Nagar leads with 33.98 per cent of students securing A+ rating.

The efforts of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh to enhance the skill levels of children in the state are yielding promising results. While all 75 districts have performed well in the Nipun Assessment Test (NAT) (a measure of students’ educational proficiency in council and Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Schools), a few have also attained the coveted A+ category.

Jaunpur, Sultanpur and Azamgarh were also in the ‘Top 5’.

While Gautam Buddha Nagar led with an impressive 49.90 per cent of students of classes 1 to 3 achieving scores exceeding 90 per cent, Varanasi secured the second position with 48.97 per cent, followed by Kannauj with at 43.09 per cent. Ambedkar Nagar ranked fourth with 42.47 percent, and Jaunpur fifth with 41.82 percent.

Likewise, for students in classes 4 to 8, Ambedkar Nagar demonstrated remarkable proficiency, with 33.98 percent securing the A+ category. Kannauj closely followed at 33.79 percent, while Varanasi maintained a strong presence at 33.61 percent. Sultanpur and Azamgarh rounded up the top-5 with 28.51 percent and 28.21 percent respectively. These results underscore the impressive educational achievements in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the results, 30.49 per cent of students totalling 15,56,366 in classes one to three have achieved the coveted A+ category, signifying scores exceeding 90 per cent. A substantial 17.39 percent or 8,87,738 students, secured an A category, indicating marks ranging from 75 to 90 percent. Additionally, 24.72 percent of students, totalling 12,61,765, in the B category, scored between 60 and 75 percent. The C category, representing students with marks ranging from 50 to 60 percent, accounts for 11.65 percent (5,94,673).

A total of 5.18 percent (2,64,257) fall within the D category, scoring between 40 and 50 percent and 10.58 percent (5,39,945) are placed in the E category, with marks below 40 percent.

For students in classes 4 to 8, the results are similarly promising, with 15,66,902 students (19.79 percent) securing the A+ category. The A category was attained by 28.03 percent (22,20,033) of students, while 23.17 percent (18,35,023) of students fell within the B category.

Furthermore, 10.62 percent (8,40,782) were categorised as C category and 7.11 percent (5,62,897) as D category, whereas 11.28 percent (8,93,619) received the E category. These results signify a substantial improvement in the student’s overall proficiency levels.

Authorities have instructed officials to provide additional support to students who may require assistance to improve their academic performance.

