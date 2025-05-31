33 get five-year jail in 1990 Agra violence case

Additional session judge at a special SC/ST court in Agra, Pushkar Upadhyay, on Friday sentenced 33 accused to five-year jail term in a 1990 case involving a violent attack by members of the Jat community on a Dalit locality in Akola Udar village under the Fatehpur Sikri area of the district. The incident left at least 100 people injured. Earlier on May 28, the court in its order had held 35 accused guilty. Of them, two accused did not turn up in the court and thus non-bailable warrants were issued against them. (For Representation)

The court held the accused guilty under sections 3(1)(x) of SC/ST Act, 452 (house trespass), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (damage to property) and 504 (intentional insult provoking breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Giving this information, Hemant Dixit, additional district government counsel (ADGC), criminal, special court (SC/ST Act), Agra, said a penalty of ₹10,000 each was also imposed on the guilty for offences under the SC/ST Act.

Earlier on May 28, the court in its order had held 35 accused guilty. Of them, two accused did not turn up in the court and thus non-bailable warrants were issued against them. The court heard arguments from both prosecution and defence counsel on Friday and delivered its order on quantum of punishment.

Out of the 74 people originally charge-sheeted in 1994, 22 died during the course of litigation, while 15 were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Two of the accused who were minors at the time of the incident were tried in a juvenile court.

The chargesheet was filed in 1994 in a case registered at Kagarol police station of Agra in connection with the incident that took place on June 24, 1990, three days after the infamous Panwari case, another caste-based conflict in Agra district.

The case was registered at the Kagarol police station after the dominant Jat community members allegedly attacked Dalits residing in Akola Udar village in Fatehpur Sikri area. The counsel for victims, Shamsher Singh, who was then a child, claimed to have seen his father facing head injuries in the attack. He was one of around 100 people injured.

Earlier on June 21, 1990, there was a dispute in Agra’s Panwari village over the ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) of a Dalit family. Administration and police intervened and provided protection to the baraatis amidst opposition. The violence later spread to other villages, with Akola Udar being one of them. Curfew was imposed in the aftermath of the violence.

As the judgment came on Friday, it also brought back the memories of what happened in Agra around 35 years ago when the district was plagued by caste violence that took place in the presence of police and district administration officials.

“It all began over a ‘barat’during a marriage at house of Chokhelal, a villager from Jatav community in Panwari village. Dominant Jat community members were against it while Jatav community members were adamant on it and the issue could not be resolved. Police and district administration reached Panwari village to resolve the issue,” recollects senior local journalist SP Singh who was in Panwari village on June 21, 1990.

“The barat reached the house but the village was surrounded by angry Jat community members while police and administrative officials were inside the village. Jats from nearby districts of Mathura and Bharatpur also moved in while Dalits from Agra moved towards the village,” claims Singh.

“The stalemate continued with the then DM and the SSP on the spot. In the firing that took place, two members of the Jat community died and the army was called,” he further claims.

“The incident polarised the dalit politics of Agra region after the Panwari incident. Mayawati, the then MP from Bijnor, visited Agra and raised the Panwari case in Parliament. The then leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rajiv Gandhi also visited Agra,” Singh claims.