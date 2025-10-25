35-year-old disputed complex in Meerut razed on SC orders

In a major drive on Saturday, a 35-year-old commercial complex at the Central Market in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar was demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court. Joint teams of the UP Housing and Development Board, police, and district administration carried out the operation, bringing down 22 shops.

The complex had been a source of livelihood for nearly 150 people for decades. As bulldozers tore through the structure, several shopkeepers broke down watching their establishments reduced to rubble.

Officials said the demolition was carried out in compliance with Supreme Court directions issued 10 months ago. The apex court had ordered the Housing and Development Council to remove the illegal shopping complex, which had been under dispute for more than three decades. Police cordoned off the area early in the morning, barricading roads and restricting public entry to maintain law and order during the operation.

Rajeev Kumar, superintending engineer of the Housing and Development Board, Meerut, said the action was taken strictly in compliance with the apex court’s directive.

The dispute dates back to September 19, 1990, when the Housing and Development Council issued a show-cause notice to the market management and halted construction. However, no satisfactory response was received. Another notice was served on February 9, 2004, regarding unauthorised commercial use of the land, followed by a demolition order on March 23, 2005.

Despite these orders, no major action was taken for years. Eventually, on December 17, 2024, a Supreme Court bench directed the Council to vacate and demolish the market within three months. Acting on this long-pending directive, the 35-year-old complex was finally razed on Saturday.