37K students in limbo as UP Madrasa Board stops Kamil and Fazil classes

The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board has ordered an immediate halt to Kamil (Graduate) and Fazil (Post Graduate) courses across the state's madrasas, following the Supreme Court's ruling that deemed these degrees unconstitutional. The court held that madrasas cannot confer higher education degrees, as it violates the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act.

This decision has left around 37,000 students—28,000 enrolled in Kamil (first, second and third year) and 9,000 in Fazil (first and second year)—uncertain about their academic future. While new admissions to these courses have already been stopped, the fate of current students remains undecided.

In a letter dated January 16, 2025, UP Madrasa Board registrar RP Singh directed all district minority welfare officers to enforce the Supreme Court’s orders, ceasing Kamil and Fazil classes. However, no alternative plan has been outlined for affected students.

Renowned Sunni cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali urged the government and the Madrasa Board to find a legal resolution. “While the Supreme Court’s order must be followed, 37,000 students are now unable to sit for exams, raising serious concerns about their future. Affiliation with Arbi Farsi University could be a viable solution,” he suggested.

Former UP Madrasa Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed criticised the move as “shameful,” arguing that students from economically weaker backgrounds would suffer the most. “The board should have ensured an alternative before issuing such an order. I had sought Arbi Farsi University’s affiliation for madrasas during my tenure, but no action was taken,” he said.

On November 5, 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the Allahabad high court’s March ruling that had declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education Act, 2004, unconstitutional. A bench led by then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra underscored the state government’s responsibility to align madrasa education with modern academic standards. The court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to relocate students to alternative educational institutions.