390 Varanasi gram panchayats now under CCTV surveillance

Villages in 390 gram panchayats of this district had been equipped with CCTV cameras to bolster security arrangements there as part of Operation Trinetra, a senior government official said, adding these devices were solar powered, and equipped with night vision and sound recording facilities. (Sourced)

“As many as 2,190 night-vision CCTV cameras have been installed in 390 gram panchayats of Varanasi...” said chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal, who is supervising the Trinetra initiative in the district.

He added over the next two months, 1,500 more such cameras would be installed in the remaining 229 grams panchayats. A central command and control room would be set up at Vikas Bhavan from where all the cameras could be monitored, he added.

On an average, five CCTV cameras were being installed to monitor the main streets and entry and exit paths in the gram panchayats.

“Panchayat Bhavans and government primary and upper primary schools in these gram panchayats have also been equipped with a CCTV camera each,” he added.

All these cameras had been linked with police stations and offices of the block education officers of the respective areas, said Nagpal adding the BDO would monitor the schools through the cameras, said Nagpal.

“Control rooms are being set up at every developmental block and the cameras will be connected with them for regular monitoring,” he added.