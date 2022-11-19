Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 3G smart power meters to be upgraded to 4G in U.P.

3G smart power meters to be upgraded to 4G in U.P.

Published on Nov 19, 2022

More than 11

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

More than 11.50 lakh smart meters installed in various cities of the state will be upgraded to 4G technology from 3G to make them more compatible for consumers, people aware of the development said.

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has written a letter to the Energy Efficiency Private Ltd (EESL), a Central government enterprise, to upgrade all the existing 11.54 lakh 3G smart meters in the state to 4G at the earliest.

“The corporation in its letter has also raised questions over the efficiency of the 3G smart meters and regretted that the EESL is making excuses for not upgrading these meters to a higher technology,” a senior official said.

The corporation’s move comes after Avdhesh Kumar Verma, chairman, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, raised the issue several times on different platforms, demanding upgrading of 2G and 3G smart meters.

“The EESL should not only upgrade these meters but also must bear the expenses,” he demanded while welcoming the UPPCL’s stand.

He further demanded the UPPCL to cancel the 25,000 crore tender for the purchase of 50 lakh 4G smart prepaid meters. “By the time the corporation purchases 4G meters, 5G technology that is already in, will become popular making the 4G meters redundant,” Verma pointed out.

