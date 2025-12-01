Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

3-module cyber fraud network busted in Basti; six arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 04:40 am IST

“The arrests were made during an early-morning raid by teams from Kotwali, Lalganj, and Sonha police stations, assisted by the district cyber cell,” DIG, Basti Range, Sanjeev Tyagi told reporters. “Police first picked up Sujit Chaudhary, Nipendra Chaudhary, and Ramnath Chauhan from the Mathauli Chhath Ghat area around 8.10 am. Less than an hour later, another team intercepted Ashwini Pathak, Nikhil Tripathi, and Prashant Mishra near the Basti bus stand,” the DIG added.

Basti police on Sunday arrested six members of what officials described as an organised inter-state cyber fraud syndicate that quietly operated through dozens of mule bank accounts spread across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

The syndicate quietly operated through dozens of mule bank accounts spread across UP and beyond. (For represrntation)
The syndicate quietly operated through dozens of mule bank accounts spread across UP and beyond. (For represrntation)

“The arrests were made during an early-morning raid by teams from Kotwali, Lalganj, and Sonha police stations, assisted by the district cyber cell,” DIG, Basti Range, Sanjeev Tyagi told reporters.

“Police first picked up Sujit Chaudhary, Nipendra Chaudhary, and Ramnath Chauhan from the Mathauli Chhath Ghat area around 8.10 am. Less than an hour later, another team intercepted Ashwini Pathak, Nikhil Tripathi, and Prashant Mishra near the Basti bus stand,” the DIG added.

Investment-trading lure (Kotwali): Victims were promised handsome returns through online “trading”. The gang collected their banking credentials and diverted cyber fraud proceeds from other states into these accounts, police said.

Free bank account scam (Lalganj): Accused allegedly opened new bank accounts for villagers by promising “free facilities”. These accounts were linked to fake or pre-activated SIM cards, while ATM cards and cheque books were kept by the gang for later misuse, officials explained

Gov scheme scam (Sonha): Gang members allegedly roamed around villages claiming to help residents access money from government schemes. Once bank accounts were opened, all documents were seized and used for laundering cybercrime funds, they added.

Basti SP Abhinandan said they have identified 38 bank accounts used to route the fraud money. These accounts are linked to more than 74 cyber fraud complaints filed across various states. The combined fraud amount currently traced stands at 4,49,61,225 and investigators say the figure is likely to rise.

The accused have been booked in three separate cases registered at Kotwali, Lalganj and Sonha police stations under relevant sections of the IPC, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and IT Act (66D).

News / Cities / Lucknow / 3-module cyber fraud network busted in Basti; six arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Basti police arrested six members of an organized interstate cyber fraud syndicate on Sunday, uncovering a scheme involving dozens of mule bank accounts across multiple states. The gang lured victims with promises of high returns from online trading and offered free bank accounts, using fake SIM cards for criminal activities. Investigators have traced ₹4.49 crore in fraud.