Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 4 children drown in pit filled with rain water in Hardoi, CM Yogi announces ex-gratia

4 children drown in pit filled with rain water in Hardoi, CM Yogi announces ex-gratia

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 21, 2023 01:17 AM IST

the deceased were identified as Saddam,14, and Ajmat, 11, both sons of Sabbir Ali and two children of Shaukeen Ali his daughter Khusnuma,12 and son Mustakeen,10.

Four children, aged between 10 and 14 years, drowned in a water filled pit caused by digging of mud by workers of a near-by brick kiln in Lucknow’s adjoining Hardoi district on Thursday morning, said police officials.

4 children drown in pit filled with rain water in Hardoi (pic for representation)
They said the FIR would be lodged if the families of the deceased children submit a written complaint against the brick kiln owner for negligence.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the children’s deaths and expressed his solidarity with their families. He directed the district administration officials concerned to provide approved ex-gratia amount to the families of the deceased at the earliest.

The police said the incident took place at Maikhupur village under Pachdeva police station limits when the children were playing near the pit. They said water was filled due to rain in the huge pit caused due to continuous digging of mud to make bricks. They said two of the children accidentally slipped into the water while two others jumped to save them. All of them drowned and their bodies were later fished out by local villagers, they stated.

