Four persons were killed while nine others got injured on Monday after their bus rammed into a stationary truck near Uttar Pradesh’s Mussepur village on Purvanchal Expressway, police said. According to police, the bus was on its way to Vikramganj in Bihar from Ayodhya. (HT photo)

Police said there were 25 people onboard the bus which rammed into a stationary truck.

The injured have been referred to Mau and Ghazipur district hospitals.

Additional superintendent of police (Rural) Balwant Chaudhary said that the injured have been admitted to Mau and Ghazipur district hospitals and are under treatment. So far, four people have been reported dead. The deceased are yet to be identified.