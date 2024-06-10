Rashly driven car leaves pedestrian injured in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

Complainant Chandi, a resident of Rajasthan who sells brooms in Sector 26, alleged that on June 8, her husband, Raju, was struck by a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car while he was walking near the dividing road on Madhya Marg in Chandigarh
A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a speeding car near the Sector 26/27 dividing road on Saturday.
The accused driver was identified as Munish Jain, 50, resident of Baltana. Complainant Chandi, a native of Rajasthan, who sells brooms in Sector 26, alleged that on Saturday, her husband, Raju, was struck by a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car while he was walking near the dividing road on Madhya Marg.
As a result of the collision, Raju sustained injuries and was rushed to PGIMER for treatment. The accused driver was arrested, but later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station.