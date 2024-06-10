A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a speeding car near the Sector 26/27 dividing road on Saturday. Following the incident, the accused was arrested by the police, but was later released on bail. (Getty image)

The accused driver was identified as Munish Jain, 50, resident of Baltana. Complainant Chandi, a native of Rajasthan, who sells brooms in Sector 26, alleged that on Saturday, her husband, Raju, was struck by a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car while he was walking near the dividing road on Madhya Marg.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

As a result of the collision, Raju sustained injuries and was rushed to PGIMER for treatment. The accused driver was arrested, but later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station.