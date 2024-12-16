40 crore pilgrims expected at Mahakumbh, govt ready for 100 crore: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday that while 40 crore (400 million) devotees are expected to attend the 45-day Prayagraj Mahakumbh (from January 13 to February 26), arrangements are being made to accommodate 100 crore (1 billion) people. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking at Hindustan Divya Maha Kumbh 2025 Conclave. (HT file)

On January 29, during the main Muhurta of Mauni Amavasya, an estimated six crore (60 million) devotees will take a holy dip, but preparations will cater to 10 crore, he said.

Speaking at Hindustan Divya Maha Kumbh 2025 Conclave in Lucknow on Sunday, Adityanath also said, “The Mahakumbh will feature extensive facilities, including 12 km of ghats and an expanded area spanning 10,000 acres.

Devotees will have the opportunity to experience the darshan of Char Dham, Dwadash Jyotirlingas, and other significant Jyotirlingas. The event will integrate cutting-edge technology, such as an AI-based Bhashini app in 11 Indian languages, allowing visitors to access information about the Kumbh and services like Khoya-Paya in their preferred language.”

He added, “The government plans to implement a precise headcount of every attendee and ensure a sustainable, eco-friendly event. The Mahakumbh will feature zero liquid discharge systems, 1.50 lakh toilets, and a ban on single-use plastics. This grand event aims to set a benchmark and drive Uttar Pradesh’s roadmap for economic prosperity.”

He highlighted the remarkable transformation of the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, stating that it redefined expectations.

“Anyone who witnessed the Kumbh of 2019 would have seen the out-of-the-box efforts that made it clean, safe, and well-organised. What was once associated with dirt, chaos, stampedes, and insecurity became a divine and grand event,” he said.

He credited the success of the 2019 Kumbh to its high standards of cleanliness, management, and security, noting that it was so exemplary that Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers in appreciation.

“It is part of India’s heritage to express gratitude to those who contribute to its success,” he said. The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, he added, will showcase a unique confluence of faith and modernity.

He outlined his government’s efforts to transform Prayagraj into a hub of spiritual and infrastructural excellence. The Sangam will feature a permanent ghat for the first time, and a modern riverfront is being developed along the Ganga.

He said, “The water of the Sangam will be kept clean and uninterrupted, while devotees will have year-round access to the Akshayvat Corridor. The Saraswati Koop Corridor, Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir, and Maharishi Bhardwaj Ashram Corridor are complete. In Shringverpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a 56-foot-high statue of Lord Ram embracing Nishadraj and a dedicated corridor. The airport and railway station in Prayagraj are undergoing major renovations, and over 216 roads are being upgraded — from single to double lanes, double to four lanes, and four to six lanes.”

“This development reflects our commitment to blending spirituality with progress, creating a Prayagraj that is both modern and rooted in tradition,” the chief minister concluded.