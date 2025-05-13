418 aided schools in U.P. benefit from ‘Project Alankaar’ so far

As many as 418 aided schools of the state have so far benefitted from the “Project Alankaar” — a government scheme launched in 2022-23 to support renovation, reconstruction, and construction work in older educational institutions, according to data from the secondary education department. In Lucknow, 19 aided schools have availed support under the scheme. Washroom under construction at Karamat Husain Muslim Girls Inter College in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Originally launched for government schools, Alankaar was extended to aided schools in 2022. Notably, there are 4,517 aided schools in the state, but the project only supports schools that are over 75 years old, have more than 300 students, and are in a dilapidated condition. While government schools receive 100% funding, aided institutions are required to contribute 25% of the total project cost.

Karamat Husain Muslim Girls Inter College, established in 1912, is among the few that secured support under the scheme. The college is using the funds to construct a faculty room and four washrooms. “One section of our building dates back to 1912 and is deteriorating rapidly. Since the full renovation cost was too high, we opted for partial construction. The project is well-monitored, with work executed under the PWD,” said principal Uzma Siddiqui.

Arya Kanya Pathshala Inter College in New Hyderabad has initiated plastering work through a tendering process under the scheme. “This project has brought much-needed relief for aided schools, especially those grappling with daily financial challenges,” said principal Mamta Kiran Rao.

According to R P Mishra, state vice president and spokesperson of the UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, over 60% of aided schools in Lucknow are more than 75 years old, but many are unable to arrange the required 25% contribution or meet the 300-student threshold.

“The deteriorating condition of buildings deters parents and students. The government should consider revising the scheme to assist schools that meet the age criterion but fall short on funding or student numbers,” he said.

Rajni Yadav, principal of Lucknow Inter College, echoed the concern. “It is extremely difficult to collect even the 25% contribution from the nominal fees paid by our students. The infrastructure fails to attract enrollments, which further complicates the situation,” she said.

Director of secondary education, Mahendra Dev, said district-level meetings are being held to increase awareness about the scheme. “We are allowing schools to carry out work through private agencies if they face issues working with government construction bodies. We are also exploring possibilities for schools with fewer than 300 students,” Dev said.

District inspector of schools (DIOS), Rakesh Kumar Pandey, detailed the approval process, noting that work begins only after clearance from a district committee. The committee includes PWD officials, principals of both government and aided schools, as well as SDM, Tehsildars and technical experts.

“To maintain quality, funds are released only after thorough inspection at each stage. Schools struggling with their 25% share can explore options like MP-MLA funds, CSR contributions, or support from alumni,” Pandey added.