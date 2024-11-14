42 escape unhurt as bus catches fire on Purvanchal E-way

As many as 42 passengers had a narrow escape when a private double-decker bus traveling from Delhi to Azamgarh caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway early Thursday morning. The fire, which engulfed 90% of the bus’s body, left no one injured as the driver, conductor, and passengers managed to jump out of the bus upon seeing the flames. The incident occurred around 6:30 am under Gosainganj police station limits (Sourced)

The incident occurred around 6:30 am under Gosainganj police station limits. According to the police, the tyre burst triggered sparks, which led to the fire. Upon seeing the flames, the passengers, along with the driver and conductor, swiftly evacuated the bus, avoiding any injuries.

By the time the police and fire brigade arrived, the passengers were safely outside. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour, but the bus was completely gutted. Authorities arranged for an alternate bus to continue the journey to Azamgarh.

The condition of the bus is under investigation, with police noting that it appeared to be in poor condition.