47-day OTS for power bill defaulters in U.P. from Dec 15

The "One-Time Settlement Scheme 2024-25" announced by the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) last month to benefit power consumers across the state will be come into effect from Sunday.

“The scheme, aims at offering relief on interest payable on delayed electricity payments, will run for 47 days from December 15, 2024 to January 31, 2025, in three phases,” a senior UPPCL official said.

Consumers can register for the scheme by paying 30% of their outstanding principal bill amount as on September 30, 2024. The scheme offers significant waivers on late payment surcharges, with the highest discounts for those clearing dues in the first phase by December 31, 2024.

Domestic consumers with a load of up to 1 kW can avail themselves of a 100% surcharge waiver in the first phase.

The scheme also covers pending disputes and cases under litigation, subject to withdrawal of cases by consumers post-payment.