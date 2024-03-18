 49 Lucknow University students clear GATE - Hindustan Times
49 Lucknow University students clear GATE

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 18, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Among those who cleared the test, 32 students are from faculty of engineering and technology, 6 from zoology, 3 from botany, 2 from psychology, 5 from physics and 1 from statistics.

As many as 49 students of the Lucknow University successfully cleared Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination, an official said.

Lucknow University campus. (File photo)
Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, University of Lucknow, said, “We are immensely proud of our students’ remarkable achievement in the GATE examination. Their success is a testament to their hard work, as well as the quality of education and guidance provided by our esteemed faculty members.”

The accomplishment of these successful candidates hailing from diverse disciplines not only highlights their individual talents but also underscores the University’s multifaceted approach to academic excellence and holistic development, he said.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance examination conducted in India that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of undergraduate subjects in engineering and sciences for admission into postgraduate programmes.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 49 Lucknow University students clear GATE
