5 killed, 11 injured as bus collides with auto in Bahraich

A road accident on Tuesday near Khutehna outpost along the Gonda-Bahraich road claimed the lives of five individuals, including two children and two women, and left nearly a dozen others injured. The crash occurred when a speeding double-decker bus collided head-on with an overloaded auto carrying villagers en route to a wedding. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured and instructed officials to ensure that proper medical care is provided.

All the victims were residents of Hiraipur village under Huzurpur police station limits. According to preliminary information, the accident occured when the auto, carrying 16 people, tried to overtake a tractor and crashed into a bus coming from the opposite direction.

Hearing cries for help, local villagers rushed to the scene and began rescuing the injured even before emergency services could arrive. Police teams from Payagpur and nearby outposts reached the spot promptly and transported the injured to the district hospital.

District magistrate Monica Rani and superintendent of police RN Singh visited the hospital to monitor the treatment arrangements. “Five have sadly lost their lives, while 11 others are being treated,” the DM said.

The deceased were identified as Amjad Ali, 45, Fahad, 5, Azim, 12, Mariyam, 65, and Munni, 45—all from Hiraipur village under the Huzoorpur police station area.