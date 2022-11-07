5 lakh lamps to light up ghats in Mathura today

Agra Ghats on river Yamuna in Mathura will be lit up with 5 lakh diya (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on Monday. District magistrate of Mathura Pulkit Khare has stressed on more and more people joining the celebration and a reward has also been declared for the best decorated ghat.

Mathura SSP Abhishek Yadav and DM Pulkit Khare inspected the ghats through a boat ride on Sunday.

Earlier, the DM held a meeting on Saturday and issued directions to make the occasion memorable by associating more and more denizens in the celebrations.

“The ghats on river Yamuna in Mathura will be decorated with ‘deepak’ (earthen lamps), lights and rangoli and the first three outstanding ghats will be awarded while the convenor and organization involved will be honoured,” said Khare.

“We aim to accord separate identity to ghats of Mathura and Vrindavan on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. The idea is to make the ghats on river Yamuna look beautiful with 5 lakh lamps. Students will actively participate in the endeavour,” said Khare.

“Focus should be on enhancing income of Self Help Groups by providing them orders for diyas to be lit on the ghats of river Yamuna. The ghats are being cleaned and divers will be deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Electricity supply will be uninterrupted,” said Khare.

“A control room will be functional to coordinate the exercise and officials concerned will ensure their presence. The social organizations are being motivated to come forward to make the celebration of Dev Deepawali a grand one this time,” he said.