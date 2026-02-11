5 of family found dead in Mathura village, cops suspect ‘murder-suicide’

AGRA A family of five — a farmer, his wife, and their three young children — were found dead in their home in Mathura’s Khapparpur village on Tuesday, in what police suspect is a case of murder-suicide, officers said on Tuesday. The deceased included a 35-year-old farmer, his wife aged around 32 and their two daughters -- aged 8 and 5 -- and a three-year-old son (Pic for representation)

Police recovered a diary with a suicide note from the farmer at the scene, alongside a video on his phone in which he claimed the family took their lives due to their own troubles. A message was also scrawled on a wall, officers said.

ADG (Agra zone) Anupam Kulshrestha reached the village and prima facie held the case as that of collective suicide. A glass with traces of milk was found near the bodies, which made one believe that poison was used but the police were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of deaths.

The deceased included a 35-year-old farmer, his wife aged around 32 and their two daughters -- aged 8 and 5 -- and a three-year-old son. They were found dead inside a room of their house, he said.

“Prima facie, it appears a case of collective suicide at this stage on basis of what is written on wall of house, hand written statement of Manish in his diary and video traced from mobile of Manish which all are with police now’ stated ADG Agra Zone.

In the alleged suicide note written by the farmer, the 35-year-old stated that he and his wife were ending their lives because of their own sorrow and nobody is responsible for their deaths, according to the police.

However, there was confusion as to how all these five ended their lives. A senior police official said that evidence available on the spot pointed towards strangulation of three children by their father who struck his wife on the head and then allegedly killed himself by electrocution.

The ADG was non-committal as to how the family members were killed in a room. ‘This is all part of investigation and post-mortem report is awaited, which would indicate the cause of deaths,” he added.

It was also revealed that the farmer was inclined towards ritualistic practices and used to spend lot of time at a nearby temple. Kalua, the priest at the temple, confirmed that the farmer was a regular visitor to the temple of ‘devi’ (deity) and had even worked as a mason when the temple was under construction. The ADG said that investigation will evaluate all these aspects.

The police also interrogated the farmer’s brother, living near the house where the incident took place. But he was of view that it might be a case of suicide.

“My brother (farmer) had sold a plot for ₹15 lakh and received part payment for it, but the remainder was yet to be paid by the buyers,” he told media.

When the children didn’t come out in the morning to play, the farmer’s brother went inside the house after jumping the wall and broke open the door, and found his family members dead. He was accompanied by some villagers, said SSP (Mathura) Shlok Kumar.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the chief minister had also expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide full support to the family and probe the matter from all angles.